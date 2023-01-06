Prologis – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.8% Upside

Prologis with ticker code (PLD) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between $193.00 and $117. calculating the mean target price we have $138.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at $116.96 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $113.59 while the 200 day moving average is $125.55. The market cap for the company is $104,169m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.prologis.com

The potential market cap would be $123,701m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Prologis is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.