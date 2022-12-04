Prologis – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.7% Upside

Prologis found using ticker (PLD) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between $193.00 and $117. calculating the average target price we see $136.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at $117.10 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $108.30 and the 200 day MA is $129.30. The company has a market capitalisation of $107,945m. Company Website: https://www.prologis.com

The potential market cap would be $125,948m based on the market concensus.

Prologis is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.