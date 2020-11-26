Prologis – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.7% Upside

Prologis found using ticker (PLD) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 132 and 99 and has a mean target at 114.35. With the stocks previous close at 98.81 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 102.68 and the 200 day MA is 98.67. The market cap for the company is $73,190m. Visit the company website at: http://www.prologis.com

Prologis is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.