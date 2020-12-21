Prologis – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.6% Upside

Prologis found using ticker (PLD) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 132 and 99 calculating the mean target price we have 115.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 100.58 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 100.34 and the 200 day MA is 99.83. The company has a market cap of $72,496m. Visit the company website at: http://www.prologis.com

Prologis is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.