Prologis – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Prologis found using ticker (PLD) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 138 and 103 calculating the mean target price we have 118.44. Now with the previous closing price of 106.04 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 99.43 and the 200 day MA is 101.04. The company has a market capitalisation of $78,661m. Visit the company website at: http://www.prologis.com

Prologis is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

