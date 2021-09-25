Prologis – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.7% Upside

Prologis with ticker code (PLD) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $166.00 and $121. calculating the mean target price we have $143.87. With the stocks previous close at $128.84 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $132.66 and the 200 day MA is $120.79. The market cap for the company is $94,550m. Company Website: http://www.prologis.com

Prologis is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.