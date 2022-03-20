Twitter
Prologis – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Prologis found using ticker (PLD) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $209.00 and $152. and has a mean target at $174.78. Given that the stocks previous close was at $156.66 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.6%. The day 50 moving average is $150.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to $141.04. The company has a market cap of $118,518m. Company Website: https://www.prologis.com

The potential market cap would be $132,227m based on the market concensus.

Prologis is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers pripally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

