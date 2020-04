Profire Energy – Consenus Indicates Potential 311.4% Upside

Profire Energy with ticker code (PFIE) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.5 and 3 calculating the average target price we see 3.25. With the stocks previous close at 0.79 this indicates there is a potential upside of 311.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.96 while the 200 day moving average is 1.41. The company has a market cap of $38m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.profireenergy.com

Profire Energy, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment. The company also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Profire Energy is based in Lindon, Utah.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn