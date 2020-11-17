Twitter
Profire Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 187.3% Upside

Profire Energy found using ticker (PFIE) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3 and 1.55 calculating the average target price we see 2.27. Now with the previous closing price of 0.79 this indicates there is a potential upside of 187.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.72 and the 200 day moving average is 0.79. The market capitalisation for the company is $38m. Find out more information at: http://www.profireenergy.com

Profire Energy, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment. The company also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Profire Energy is based in Lindon, Utah.

