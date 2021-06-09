Profire Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 110.3% Upside

Profire Energy with ticker code (PFIE) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 3 and 0.94 with a mean TP of 1.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.87 this would imply there is a potential upside of 110.3%. The 50 day MA is 0.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.8. The company has a market cap of $40m. Visit the company website at: http://www.profireenergy.com

Profire Energy, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment. The company also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Profire Energy is based in Lindon, Utah.