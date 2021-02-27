Profire Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 110.3% Upside

Profire Energy found using ticker (PFIE) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 0.94 and has a mean target at 1.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.87 this would imply there is a potential upside of 110.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.84 and the 200 day MA is 0.8. The company has a market cap of $40m. Find out more information at: http://www.profireenergy.com

Profire Energy, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment. The company also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Profire Energy is based in Lindon, Utah.