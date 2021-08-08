Twitter
Profire Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 110.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Profire Energy found using ticker (PFIE) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 0.94 calculating the average target price we see 1.83. Now with the previous closing price of 0.87 this indicates there is a potential upside of 110.3%. The 50 day MA is 0.84 and the 200 day moving average is 0.8. The company has a market cap of $40m. Find out more information at: http://www.profireenergy.com

Profire Energy, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment. The company also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Profire Energy is based in Lindon, Utah.

