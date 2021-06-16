Profire Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 110.3% Upside

Profire Energy with ticker code (PFIE) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 3 and 0.94 with the average target price sitting at 1.83. Now with the previous closing price of 0.87 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 110.3%. The 50 day MA is 0.84 while the 200 day moving average is 0.8. The market capitalisation for the company is $40m. Company Website: http://www.profireenergy.com

Profire Energy, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment. The company also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Profire Energy is based in Lindon, Utah.