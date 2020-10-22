Procter & Gamble Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential -.6% Downside

Procter & Gamble Company (The) with ticker code (PG) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 166 and 110 with the average target price sitting at 141.69. Now with the previous closing price of 142.48 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 139.59 while the 200 day moving average is 126.87. The market capitalisation for the company is $355,204m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pginvestor.com

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, SK-II, and Secret brands. The Grooming segment provides female and male blades and razors, pre- and post-shave products, and other shave care products; and appliances that include electric shavers and epilators under the Braun, Gillette, and Venus brands. The Health Care segment offers toothbrushes, toothpaste, and other oral care products; and gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, vitamins/minerals/supplements, pain relief, and other personal health care products under the Crest, Oral-B, Metamucil, Neurobion, Pepto Bismol, and Vicks brands. The Fabric & Home Care segment provides fabric enhancers, laundry additives, and laundry detergents; and air care, dish care, P&G professional, and surface care products under the Ariel, Downy, Gain, Tide, Cascade, Dawn, Fairy, Febreze, Mr. Clean, and Swiffer brands. The Baby, Feminine & Family Care segment baby wipes, taped diapers, and pants; adult incontinence and feminine care products; and paper towels, tissues, and toilet papers under the Luvs, Pampers Always, Always Discreet, Tampax Bounty, Charmin, and Puffs brands. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, e-commerce, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, wholesalers, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, high-frequency stores, pharmacies, electronics stores, and professional channels. The Procter & Gamble Company was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

