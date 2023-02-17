Procter & Gamble Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.8% Upside

Procter & Gamble Company (The) found using ticker (PG) now have 23 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 170 and 119 with a mean TP of 155.32. Now with the previous closing price of 138.96 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 146.85 and the 200 day MA is 142.56. The market cap for the company is $323,532m. Company Website: https://www.pginvestor.com

The potential market cap would be $361,622m based on the market concensus.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands. The Grooming segment provides shave care products and appliances under the Braun, Gillette, and Venus brand names. The Health Care segment offers toothbrushes, toothpastes, and other oral care products under the Crest and Oral-B brand names; and gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, vitamins/minerals/supplements, pain relief, and other personal health care products under the Metamucil, Neurobion, Pepto-Bismol, and Vicks brands. The Fabric & Home Care segment provides fabric enhancers, laundry additives, and laundry detergents under the Ariel, Downy, Gain, and Tide brands; and air care, dish care, P&G professional, and surface care products under the Cascade, Dawn, Fairy, Febreze, Mr. Clean, and Swiffer brands. The Baby, Feminine & Family Care segment offers baby wipes, taped diapers, and pants under the Luvs and Pampers brands; adult incontinence and feminine care products under the Always, Always Discreet, and Tampax brands; and paper towels, tissues, and toilet papers under the Bounty, Charmin, and Puffs brands. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchandisers, e-commerce, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, wholesalers, specialty beauty stores, high-frequency stores, pharmacies, electronics stores, and professional channels, as well as directly to consumers. The Procter & Gamble Company was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.