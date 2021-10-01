Procter & Gamble Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.7% Upside

Procter & Gamble Company (The) with ticker code (PG) now have 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 164 and 124 calculating the mean target price we have 153. With the stocks previous close at 142.02 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 143.65 and the 200 moving average now moves to 137.92. The market capitalisation for the company is $342,263m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pginvestor.com

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands. The Procter & Gamble Company was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.