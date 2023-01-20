Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Procter & Gamble Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Procter & Gamble Company (The) with ticker code (PG) now have 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 200 and 105 and has a mean target at 153.58. Now with the previous closing price of 145.5 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 148.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 144.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $337,493m. Find out more information at: https://www.pginvestor.com

The potential market cap would be $356,235m based on the market concensus.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands. The Grooming segment provides shave care products and appliances under the Braun, Gillette, and Venus brand names. The Health Care segment offers toothbrushes, toothpastes, and other oral care products under the Crest and Oral-B brand names; and gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, vitamins/minerals/supplements, pain relief, and other personal health care products under the Metamucil, Neurobion, Pepto-Bismol, and Vicks brands. The Fabric & Home Care segment provides fabric enhancers, laundry additives, and laundry detergents under the Ariel, Downy, Gain, and Tide brands; and air care, dish care, P&G professional, and surface care products under the Cascade, Dawn, Fairy, Febreze, Mr. Clean, and Swiffer brands. The Baby, Feminine & Family Care segment offers baby wipes, taped diapers, and pants under the Luvs and Pampers brands; adult incontinence and feminine care products under the Always, Always Discreet, and Tampax brands; and paper towels, tissues, and toilet papers under the Bounty, Charmin, and Puffs brands. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchandisers, e-commerce, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, wholesalers, specialty beauty stores, high-frequency stores, pharmacies, electronics stores, and professional channels, as well as directly to consumers. The Procter & Gamble Company was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

