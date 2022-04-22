Procter & Gamble Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

Procter & Gamble Company (The) with ticker code (PG) have now 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 185 and 130 with the average target price sitting at 166.98. Given that the stocks previous close was at 162.74 this would imply there is a potential upside of 2.6%. The day 50 moving average is 154.71 and the 200 moving average now moves to 149.74. The market cap for the company is $389,788m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.pginvestor.com

The potential market cap would be $399,943m based on the market concensus.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands. The Procter & Gamble Company was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.