Procter & Gamble Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Procter & Gamble Company (The) with ticker code (PG) have now 23 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 185 and 124 calculating the mean target price we have 162.5. Now with the previous closing price of 145.7 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.5%. The day 50 moving average is 145.68 and the 200 day MA is 151.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $348,546m. Visit the company website at: https://www.pginvestor.com

The potential market cap would be $388,736m based on the market concensus.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands. The Procter & Gamble Company was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

