ProAssurance Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.6% Upside

ProAssurance Corporation with ticker code (PRA) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 30 and 21 calculating the average target price we see 24. Now with the previous closing price of 19.73 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.83 and the 200 day moving average is 20.67. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,063m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.proassurance.com

The potential market cap would be $1,293m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd’s Syndicates segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers’ compensation insurance, such as guaranteed cost policies, policyholder dividend policies, retrospectively rated policies, and deductible policies, as well as alternative market solutions that include program design, fronting, claims administration, risk management, SPC rental, asset management, and SPC management services for individual companies, agencies, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd’s of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance. It markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal business development team. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.