ProAssurance Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

ProAssurance Corporation with ticker code (PRA) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 30 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 27.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.08 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 31.3%. The day 50 moving average is 20.72 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.98. The market cap for the company is $1,174m. Visit the company website at: https://www.proassurance.com

The potential market cap would be $1,541m based on the market concensus.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd’s Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers’ compensation insurance, such as guaranteed cost policies, policyholder dividend policies, retrospectively rated policies, and deductible policies, as well as alternative market solutions that include program design, fronting, claims administration, risk management, SPC rental, asset management, and SPC management services for individual companies, agencies, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd’s of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance. It markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

