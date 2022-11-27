Twitter Linkedin Facebook

ProAssurance Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

ProAssurance Corporation with ticker code (PRA) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 22 calculating the mean target price we have 25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.69 this would imply there is a potential upside of 27.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.33 while the 200 day moving average is 22.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,073m. Company Website: https://www.proassurance.com

The potential market cap would be $1,363m based on the market concensus.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd’s Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers’ compensation insurance, such as guaranteed cost policies, policyholder dividend policies, retrospectively rated policies, and deductible policies, as well as alternative market solutions that include program design, fronting, claims administration, risk management, SPC rental, asset management, and SPC management services for individual companies, agencies, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd’s of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance. It markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

