ProAssurance Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.4% Upside

ProAssurance Corporation found using ticker (PRA) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 27 and has a mean target at 28.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 24.76 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.77 while the 200 day moving average is 24.3. The company has a market cap of $1,316m. Visit the company website at: https://www.proassurance.com

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd’s Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers’ compensation insurance, such as guaranteed cost policies, policyholder dividend policies, retrospectively rated policies, and deductible policies, as well as alternative market solutions that include program design, fronting, claims administration, risk management, SPC rental, asset management, and SPC management services for employers, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd’s of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance; and Syndicate 6131 that underwrites contingency and specialty property insurance. ProAssurance Corporation markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.