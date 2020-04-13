Pro-Dex – Consenus Indicates Potential 45.7% Upside

Pro-Dex with ticker code (PDEX) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 22 calculating the average target price we see 22. With the stocks previous close at 15.1 this indicates there is a potential upside of 45.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.09 and the 200 day MA is 15.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $63m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pro-dex.com

Pro-Dex designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers, which are primarily used in the orthopedic, spine, and maxocranial facial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to a range of industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

