Pro-Dex – Consenus Indicates Potential 21.4% Upside

Pro-Dex found using ticker (PDEX) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 22 with the average target price sitting at 22. With the stocks previous close at 18.12 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.97 and the 200 day MA is 15.88. The market cap for the company is $68m. Company Website: http://www.pro-dex.com

Pro-Dex designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers, which are primarily used in the orthopedic, spine, and maxocranial facial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to a range of industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn