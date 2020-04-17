Pro-Dex – Consenus Indicates Potential 21.2% Upside

Pro-Dex with ticker code (PDEX) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 22 and 22 with a mean TP of 22. With the stocks previous close at 18.15 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.2%. The 50 day MA is 17.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.86. The company has a market capitalisation of $70m. Find out more information at: http://www.pro-dex.com

Pro-Dex designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers, which are primarily used in the orthopedic, spine, and maxocranial facial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to a range of industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

