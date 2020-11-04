Pro-Dex – Consensus Indicates Potential -13.0% Downside

Pro-Dex with ticker code (PDEX) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 30 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 30. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.5 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -13.0%. The day 50 moving average is 30.32 and the 200 day moving average is 22.69. The company has a market cap of $132m. Company Website: http://www.pro-dex.com

Pro-Dex designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.