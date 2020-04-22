Priority Technology Holdings, I – Consenus Indicates Potential 411.4% Upside

Priority Technology Holdings, I with ticker code (PRTH) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 9 and has a mean target at 9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.76 this indicates there is a potential upside of 411.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.96 while the 200 day moving average is 2.83. The market cap for the company is $108m. Visit the company website at: http://www.prth.com

Priority Technology Holdings provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management. It also offers CPX, a turnkey commercial payments platform comprising CPX Access, CPX Gateway, CPX Commercial Acceptance, and CPX Payments solutions, which automate the AP payment process between buyers and suppliers to enhance financial rebates and automate the vendor payments. In addition, the company provides curated managed services and a suite of integrated automated payment solutions to various financial institutions and card networks; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers in the rental real estate, rental storage, medical, and hospitality industries. Further, it offers managed and integrated partners services that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. The company serves small and medium size businesses, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. Priority Technology Holdings was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

