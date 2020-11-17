Twitter
Priority Technology Holdings, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 139.5% Upside

Priority Technology Holdings, I with ticker code (PRTH) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 8 and has a mean target at 8. Now with the previous closing price of 3.34 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 139.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.93 and the 200 day MA is 2.43. The company has a market cap of $227m. Visit the company website at: http://www.prth.com

Priority Technology Holdings provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management. It also offers CPX, a turnkey commercial payments platform comprising CPX Access, CPX Gateway, CPX Commercial Acceptance, and CPX Payments solutions, which automate the AP payment process between buyers and suppliers to enhance financial rebates and automate the vendor payments. In addition, the company provides curated managed services and a suite of integrated automated payment solutions to various financial institutions and card networks; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers in the rental real estate, rental storage, medical, and hospitality industries. Further, it offers managed and integrated partners services that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. The company serves small and medium size businesses, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. Priority Technology Holdings was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

