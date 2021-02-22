Principal Financial Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.2% Upside

Principal Financial Group Inc with ticker code (PFG) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 64 and 46 calculating the average target price we see 55.1. With the stocks previous close at 53.41 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 52.57 and the 200 moving average now moves to 46.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,021m. Find out more information at: http://www.principal.com

Principal Financial Group provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides a portfolio of asset accumulation products and services for retirement savings and income. It offers products and services for defined contribution plans, including 401(k) and 403(b) plans, defined benefit pension plans, nonqualified executive benefit plans, employee stock ownership plans, and pension risk transfer services; individual retirement accounts and payroll deduction plans; investment only products; and mutual funds, individual annuities, and bank products. The Principal Global Investors segment provides equity, fixed income, real estate, and other alternative investments, as well as asset allocation, stable value management, and other structured investment strategies. The Principal International segment offers pension accumulation and income annuity products, mutual funds, asset management, and life insurance accumulation products, as well as voluntary savings plans in Brazil, Chile, Mexico, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, India, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. Insurance Solutions segment provides specialty benefits, such as group dental and vision insurance, group life insurance, and group and individual disability insurance, as well as administers group dental, disability, and vision benefits; and individual life insurance products comprising universal, variable universal, indexed universal, and term life insurance products in the United States. It also offers insurance solutions for small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, as well as executives. Principal Financial Group was founded in 1879 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa.