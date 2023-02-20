Primerica, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.4% Downside

Primerica, Inc. found using ticker (PRI) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 187 and 150 and has a mean target at 164. Given that the stocks previous close was at 169.85 this indicates there is a potential downside of -3.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 151.55 and the 200 day moving average is 134.65. The market cap for the company is $6,297m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.primerica.com

The potential market cap would be $6,080m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products. The Investment and Savings Products segment provides mutual funds and various retirement plans, managed investments, variable and fixed annuities, and fixed indexed annuities. The Senior Health segment offers segregated funds; and medicare advantage and supplement products. The Corporate and Other Distributed Products segment provides mortgage loans; prepaid legal services that assist subscribers with legal matters, such as drafting wills, living wills and powers of attorney, trial defense, and motor vehicle-related matters; ID theft defense services; auto and homeowners’ insurance; home automation solutions; and insurance products, including supplemental health, accidental death, and disability for small businesses. It distributes and sells its products through a network of 129,515 licensed sales representatives. Primerica, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.