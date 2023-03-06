Primerica, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.0% Downside

Primerica, Inc. found using ticker (PRI) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 210 and 156 calculating the mean target price we have 184.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 186.66 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.0%. The day 50 moving average is 158.82 and the 200 moving average now moves to 137.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,897m. Company Website: https://www.primerica.com

The potential market cap would be $6,828m based on the market concensus.

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products. The Investment and Savings Products segment provides mutual funds and various retirement plans, managed investments, variable and fixed annuities, and fixed indexed annuities. The Senior Health segment offers segregated funds; and medicare advantage and supplement products. The Corporate and Other Distributed Products segment provides mortgage loans; prepaid legal services that assist subscribers with legal matters, such as drafting wills, living wills and powers of attorney, trial defense, and motor vehicle-related matters; ID theft defense services; auto and homeowners’ insurance; home automation solutions; and insurance products, including supplemental health and accidental death. It distributes and sells its products through licensed sales representatives. Primerica, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.