Primerica – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.9% Upside

Primerica found using ticker (PRI) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 166 and 116 calculating the mean target price we have 144.8. Now with the previous closing price of 115.94 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 117.2 and the 200 moving average now moves to 114.03. The market cap for the company is $4,640m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.primerica.com

Primerica, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products. The company also provides mutual funds and various retirement plans, managed investments, variable and fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, and segregated funds. In addition, it offers auto and homeowners’ insurance, home automation solutions, and mortgage loans; ID theft defense services; and insurance products, including supplemental medical and dental, accidental death, and disability for small businesses. Further, the company provides prepaid legal services that assist subscribers with legal matters, such as drafting wills, living wills and powers of attorney, trial defense, and motor vehicle-related matters. It distributes and sells its products through licensed sales representatives. Primerica was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn