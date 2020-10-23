Primerica – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.1% Upside

Primerica with ticker code (PRI) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 166 and 116 calculating the average target price we see 144.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 117.63 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.1%. The day 50 moving average is 116.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to 114.77. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,639m. Find out more information at: http://www.primerica.com

Primerica, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products. The company also provides mutual funds and various retirement plans, managed investments, variable and fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, and segregated funds. In addition, it offers auto and homeowners’ insurance, home automation solutions, and mortgage loans; ID theft defense services; and insurance products, including supplemental medical and dental, accidental death, and disability for small businesses. Further, the company provides prepaid legal services that assist subscribers with legal matters, such as drafting wills, living wills and powers of attorney, trial defense, and motor vehicle-related matters. It distributes and sells its products through licensed sales representatives. Primerica was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn