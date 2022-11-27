Primerica – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

Primerica with ticker code (PRI) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 187 and 137 calculating the average target price we see 158.2. With the stocks previous close at 144.75 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.3%. The day 50 moving average is 135.24 and the 200 day MA is 129.74. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,383m. Visit the company website at: https://www.primerica.com

The potential market cap would be $5,884m based on the market concensus.

Primerica, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products. The Investment and Savings Products segment provides mutual funds and various retirement plans, managed investments, variable and fixed annuities, and fixed indexed annuities. The Senior Health segment offers segregated funds; and medicare advantage and supplement products. The Corporate and Other Distributed Products segment provides mortgage loans; prepaid legal services that assist subscribers with legal matters, such as drafting wills, living wills and powers of attorney, trial defense, and motor vehicle-related matters; ID theft defense services; auto and homeowners’ insurance; home automation solutions; and insurance products, including supplemental health, accidental death, and disability for small businesses. It distributes and sells its products through a network of 129,515 licensed sales representatives. Primerica was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.