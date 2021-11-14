Primerica – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.2% Upside

Primerica found using ticker (PRI) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 199 and 175 with the average target price sitting at 187.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 163 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 164.31 and the 200 day moving average is 155.62. The company has a market cap of $6,395m. Find out more information at: http://www.primerica.com

Primerica, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products. The company also provides mutual funds and various retirement plans, managed investments, variable and fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, and segregated funds. In addition, it offers auto and homeowners’ insurance, home automation solutions, and mortgage loans; ID theft defense services; and insurance products, including supplemental health, accidental death, and disability for small businesses. Further, the company provides prepaid legal services that assist subscribers with legal matters, such as drafting wills, living wills and powers of attorney, trial defense, and motor vehicle-related matters. It distributes and sells its products through licensed sales representatives. Primerica was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.