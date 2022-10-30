Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Primerica – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Primerica with ticker code (PRI) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 187 and 135 with a mean TP of 154.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 138.09 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 129.9 and the 200 day MA is 130.75. The company has a market cap of $5,357m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.primerica.com

The potential market cap would be $6,005m based on the market concensus.

Primerica, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products. The Investment and Savings Products segment provides mutual funds and various retirement plans, managed investments, variable and fixed annuities, and fixed indexed annuities. The Senior Health segment offers segregated funds; and medicare advantage and supplement products. The Corporate and Other Distributed Products segment provides mortgage loans; prepaid legal services that assist subscribers with legal matters, such as drafting wills, living wills and powers of attorney, trial defense, and motor vehicle-related matters; ID theft defense services; auto and homeowners’ insurance; home automation solutions; and insurance products, including supplemental health, accidental death, and disability for small businesses. It distributes and sells its products through a network of 129,515 licensed sales representatives. Primerica was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

