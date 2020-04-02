Primary Health Properties PLC 7.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Primary Health Properties PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PHP) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Primary Health Properties PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 179 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 7.2% from today’s opening price of 167 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 13 points and increased 7.2 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 167.6 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 120.4 GBX.

Primary Health Properties PLC has a 50 day moving average of 156.34 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 145.75. There are currently 1,216,969,313 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,705,067. Market capitalisation for LON:PHP is £1,966,085,640 GBP.

