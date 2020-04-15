Primary Health Properties PLC 4.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Primary Health Properties PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PHP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Primary Health Properties PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 170 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 4.6% from the opening price of 162.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 27.8 points and increased 4.4 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 167.6 GBX while the year low share price is currently 120.4 GBX.

Primary Health Properties PLC has a 50 day moving average of 156.52 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 146.77. There are currently 306,148,433 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,453,858. Market capitalisation for LON:PHP is £1,881,434,632 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn