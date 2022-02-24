Primary Health Properties PLC 20.7% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Primary Health Properties PLC with ticker (LON:PHP) now has a potential upside of 20.7% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 164 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Primary Health Properties PLC share price of 130 GBX at opening today (24/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 20.7%. Trading has ranged between 129 (52 week low) and 170 (52 week high) with an average of 5,180,616 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,735,420,135.



Primary Health Properties PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT) and an investor in primary healthcare accommodation across the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company invests in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by underlying covenants. The majority of its healthcare facilities are GP surgeries, with other properties let to NHS organizations, HSE in Ireland, pharmacies and dentists. Its property portfolio comprises approximately 513 primary healthcare facilities. The services offered by the Company includes acquisition and development, property management, landlord and tenant, asset management and finance. The Company’s property portfolio includes St Andrew Medical Centre, Whetstone; Glynneath Medical Centre; West View Health Village, Fleetwoo; Langstone Way Surgery, Mil Hill; Hilltop Surgery, Leicester; Bermondsey Spa Medical Centre, Bermondsey; and Forest Road Medical Centre, Walthamstow, among others.







