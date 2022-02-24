Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Primary Health Properties PLC 20.7% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Primary Health Properties PLC with ticker (LON:PHP) now has a potential upside of 20.7% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 164 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Primary Health Properties PLC share price of 130 GBX at opening today (24/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 20.7%. Trading has ranged between 129 (52 week low) and 170 (52 week high) with an average of 5,180,616 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,735,420,135.

Primary Health Properties PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT) and an investor in primary healthcare accommodation across the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company invests in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by underlying covenants. The majority of its healthcare facilities are GP surgeries, with other properties let to NHS organizations, HSE in Ireland, pharmacies and dentists. Its property portfolio comprises approximately 513 primary healthcare facilities. The services offered by the Company includes acquisition and development, property management, landlord and tenant, asset management and finance. The Company’s property portfolio includes St Andrew Medical Centre, Whetstone; Glynneath Medical Centre; West View Health Village, Fleetwoo; Langstone Way Surgery, Mil Hill; Hilltop Surgery, Leicester; Bermondsey Spa Medical Centre, Bermondsey; and Forest Road Medical Centre, Walthamstow, among others.



You might also enjoy reading  Primary Health Properties PLC 12.5% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.