Primary Health Properties PLC 16.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Primary Health Properties PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PHP) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. Primary Health Properties PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 185 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 16.1% from the opening price of 159.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 0.8 points and increased 19.6 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 160.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 111.4 GBX.

Primary Health Properties PLC has a 50 day moving average of 153.76 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 140.60. There are currently 1,216,321,774 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,189,450. Market capitalisation for LON:PHP is £1,936,384,227 GBP.