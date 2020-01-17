Primary Health Properties PLC 1.9% Potential Decrease Indicated by Jefferies International

Primary Health Properties PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PHP) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Primary Health Properties PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 155 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -1.9% from the opening price of 158 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 5.8 points and increased 17.2 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 160.6 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 109.8 GBX.

Primary Health Properties PLC has a 50 day moving average of 151.39 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 139.78. There are currently 1,216,321,774 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,382,597. Market capitalisation for LON:PHP is £1,949,083,817 GBP.