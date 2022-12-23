Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Primary Health Properties PLC -5.5% potential downside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Primary Health Properties PLC with ticker (LON:PHP) now has a potential downside of -5.5% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 105 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Primary Health Properties PLC share price of 111 GBX at opening today (23/12/2022) indicates a potential downside of -5.5%. Trading has ranged between 96 (52 week low) and 153 (52 week high) with an average of 3,848,016 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,471,478,772.

Primary Health Properties PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT) and an investor in primary healthcare accommodation across the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company invests in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by underlying covenants. The majority of its healthcare facilities are GP surgeries, with other properties let to NHS organizations, HSE in Ireland, pharmacies and dentists. The Company invest in flexible, modern properties for local primary healthcare, let on long term leases with a property portfolio of over 511 assets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company’s property portfolio includes Cleethorpes Primary Care Centre, Oswestry Primary Care Centre, Belmont Medical Centre, Forestside Medical Practice, Harrowby Lane Surgery, Cornerways Medical Centre, Mile Oak Medical Centre, Oaklands Health Centre, Charnock Health Primary Care Centre, Victoria Central Health Centre, Greenmoss Medical Centre and Boothtown Medical Centre.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.