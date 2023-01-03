Primary Health Properties PLC -4.8% potential downside indicated by Barclays

Primary Health Properties PLC with ticker (LON:PHP) now has a potential downside of -4.8% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 105 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Primary Health Properties PLC share price of 110 GBX at opening today (03/01/2023) indicates a potential downside of -4.8%. Trading has ranged between 96 (52 week low) and 153 (52 week high) with an average of 3,483,424 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,503,554,625.



Primary Health Properties PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT) and an investor in primary healthcare accommodation across the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company invests in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by underlying covenants. The majority of its healthcare facilities are GP surgeries, with other properties let to NHS organizations, HSE in Ireland, pharmacies and dentists. The Company invest in flexible, modern properties for local primary healthcare, let on long term leases with a property portfolio of over 511 assets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company’s property portfolio includes Cleethorpes Primary Care Centre, Oswestry Primary Care Centre, Belmont Medical Centre, Forestside Medical Practice, Harrowby Lane Surgery, Cornerways Medical Centre, Mile Oak Medical Centre, Oaklands Health Centre, Charnock Health Primary Care Centre, Victoria Central Health Centre, Greenmoss Medical Centre and Boothtown Medical Centre.







