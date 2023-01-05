Primary Health Properties interim dividend and launch of dividend reinvestment plan

Primary Health Properties plc (LON:PHP) has announced that the first quarterly interim dividend in 2023 of 1.675 pence per ordinary share of 12.5 pence each will be paid as to 1.34 pence by way of a Property Income Distribution and the remainder as an ordinary dividend on 23 February 2023 to shareholders on the register on 13 January 2023.

Certain qualifying shareholders may receive PIDs without deduction of withholding tax and further details are available on the Company’s website.

Primary Health Properties plc also announced that it is inviting shareholders to participate in a dividend reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) in respect of the current interim dividend and any future dividends. The DRIP will be provided by Equiniti Financial Services Limited and administered by PHP’s registrars, Equiniti Limited, and provides shareholders with the opportunity to reinvest dividend payments to purchase additional ordinary shares in PHP in the market. A circular setting out full details of the DRIP, an application form to participate in the DRIP and the terms and conditions under which Equiniti FS will be offering the DRIP will be posted to shareholders and published on PHP’s website later today.

Shareholders who hold their ordinary shares in certificated form and who wish to participate in the DRIP will need to ensure that a completed DRIP Application Form is received by Equiniti no later than 5:00pm on 3 February 2023. Shareholders who hold their ordinary shares in CREST and who wish to participate in the DRIP must do so by submitting an election by CREST input message by the Election Date.

PHP is suspending the scrip dividend and will not be offering a scrip alternative with this dividend.

The key dates for the dividend are detailed in the timetable below.