Pretium Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.6% Upside

Pretium Resources found using ticker (PVG) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16.5 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 13.66. With the stocks previous close at 12.82 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.04 and the 200 day MA is 10.14. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,400m. Find out more information at: http://www.pretivm.com

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. It also owns 100% interest in the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northern British Columbia. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

