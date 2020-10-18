Pretium Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.6% Upside

Pretium Resources with ticker code (PVG) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16.5 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 13.66. Now with the previous closing price of 13.19 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.6%. The day 50 moving average is 13.04 and the 200 day moving average is 10. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,410m. Company Website: http://www.pretivm.com

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. It also owns 100% interest in the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northern British Columbia. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

