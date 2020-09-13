Pretium Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.5% Upside

Pretium Resources with ticker code (PVG) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16.5 and 10 and has a mean target at 13.66. With the stocks previous close at 13.2 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.7 and the 200 day moving average is 8.83. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,421m. Company Website: http://www.pretivm.com

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. It also owns 100% interest in the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northern British Columbia. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

