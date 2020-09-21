Pretium Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.4% Downside

Pretium Resources found using ticker (PVG) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16.5 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 13.66. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.14 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -3.4%. The 50 day MA is 12.35 and the 200 day MA is 9.07. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,570m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pretivm.com

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. It also owns 100% interest in the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northern British Columbia. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

