Pretium Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Pretium Resources with ticker code (PVG) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 16 and 11 calculating the average target price we see 13.84. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.22 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 35.4%. The 50 day MA is 9.93 and the 200 day MA is 10.24. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,950m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pretivm.com

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

